Irfan Pathan creates buzz with his remarks on Babar Azam

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan, known for making controversial statements, made news with his comments on Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Nawaz ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Irfan Pathan shared his views on the Pakistan team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India on Twitter. The former pacer said Babar Azam and Mohammad Nawaz are the players to look out for. 

He said opening batters are the weak link for the Green Shirts.

“Babar Azam looks solid for this World Cup,” he tweeted. “[Mohammad] Nawaz is big plus for Pakistan today. Openers are [a] big worry for them.”

Babar Azam-led Pakistan will start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign when they take on the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6.

 

Speaking about the Australia team, the former India is excited to watch newcomer Josh Inglis perform. He said the five-time World Cup winners have a strong bowling attack with pacer Mitchell Starc becoming the star performer in crucial stages. 

 

“For Australia, I’m looking forward to seeing Josh Inglis bat in that lineup if he gets an opportunity. Exciting player. Looking at their bowling set-up, Starc’s bowling and bowling well at the crucial stages of the game will be of utmost importance for them,” he stated. 

Australia would start its quest for their sixth 50-over world title when they go head-to-head against hosts India at the Muthiah Annamalai Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

