Steve Smith praises Babar Azam’s ‘special talent’

Australia batter Steve Smith named Babar Azam as the first player that comes to his mind when “cover drive” is mentioned or discussed.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in which cricketers had to name the first player they think about the shot.

Steve Smith and Babar Azam’s teammates Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, and Haris Rauf named that Pakistan captain.

The Pakistan captain’s cover drive has fans the world over and the previous government honored him by mentioning it in the ninth-grade physics textbook.

Babar Azam is considered one of the most elegant batters in the cricketing world currently and has often been praised by legendary cricketers for playing the best cover drives.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain also praised his cover drives and said if he was teaching any young boy how to play cover drives, he would ask them to watch the Pakistan batter play it.

“I’m going to be biased. Sorry Indian fans but I’m gonna go with Babar Azam. I nearly went Kohli because I think Kohli is slightly different. Kohli has a bit more of a flick of the wrist of it. Babar Azam has just a lovely little [touch],” Nasser Hussain stated.

