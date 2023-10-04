New Zealand cricketer backs Babar Azam amid criticism from India

New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan gave a befitting reply to an online troll for taking jibes at Pakistan captain Babar Azam during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

During the Pakistan-Australia warm-up fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, social media mocked Babar Azam for scoring runs off part-time Australia bowlers David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Mitchell McClenaghan, who was tagged in the post, thought otherwise regarding the comment. He came to Babar Azam’s defence with a befitting reply.

He said that the match was a practice game and sides pit part-time bowlers to avoid risking the side for the official games, but the Pakistan captain is nevertheless a quality player.

The New Zealand batter told the netizen to respect Pakistan’s captain regardless of who he supports.

Don’t tag me in a post like this again. They are warm up games yes – people are bowling who often wouldn’t bowl much (no one wants an injury) But – Babar Azam is a quality quality player. Regardless of your loyalties to one player you need to put some respect on his name! https://t.co/aSMw7oJErE — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 4, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam is leading Pakistan in its quest for the second 50-over world title. The side will start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 6th when they play the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

Babar Azam, who succeeded wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain in 2019, is considered to be one of the greatest Pakistan batters. He has represented the Green Shirts in 261 matches and scored 12,666 runs with 31 centuries and 84 fifties to his name.