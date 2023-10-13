Take Usama Mir instead of Shadab Khan: Kamran Akmal

Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal caught attention with his statements about the Pakistan team ahead of the high-octane ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against arch-rivals India at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pakistan and India, who are unbeaten in the tournament, will go head to head against each other for the eighth time in the history of the 50-over World Cup. The hosts have won all of the past seven encounters.

However, the Green Shirts have a healthy 73-56 overall advantage since their first one-day international clash back in 1978.

Kamran Akmal, speaking in the ARY News show “Har Lamhaa Purjosh”, suggested that Pakistan should make a change in their playing XI for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India. He said Vice Captain Shadab Khan should be swapped with spinner Usama Mir for the fixture.

The former wicketkeeper said it will be difficult to get India batters out with bowlers who are out of form.

Kamran Akmal said there are flaws in Pakistan’s pace bowling unit as well. He went on to say that left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has to step up and take responsibility as he did not bowl in the right areas in the fixtures against the Netherlands and former champions Sri Lanka.

Kamran Akmal went on to say that Shaheen Afridi will regain his rhythm as he has recovered from injuries.

