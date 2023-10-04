Mohammad Hafeez has an advice for Shadab Khan

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, considered to be one of the country’s greatest all-rounders, shared a piece of advice for Vice Captain Shadab Khan amid criticisms on his form.

Shadab Khan, who has proved himself as a valuable all-rounder with his performances, came under the radar since the Asia Cup 2023. Fans and experts had suggested that he should be removed as Babar Azam’s deputy so that he could focus on his game.

Mohammad Hafeez, who resigned as a member of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s technical committee just before the squad unveiling for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, appeared in the ARY News show “Bouncer”. He gave Shadab Khan tips to improve his game.

“I would advise Shadab Khan to focus on himself and his game,” Mohammad Hafeez said. ” He should do a critical analysis of himself. He needs to perform well because when he bowls well…he also bats well. We would miss him as a fielder if he is rested for the games.”

Mohammad Hafeez, speaking about Babar Azam’s captaincy, said that a cricket captain is the most influential member on the side because they are the ones making decisions.

“A captain has the biggest role in the field because the strategies and plans, devised with the coach and staff inside the dressing room, get away from the captain at a certain stage and they have to make decisions there and then. A captain plays a proactive role, works as a think tank, and manages the situation by themselves. He consults with seniors but there are plans which have to be executed on the spot,” he said.

He added, “I believe Babar Azam has matured in three to four years of his captaincy tenure. He has learned a lot and I believe he would lead the side with a proactive approach and aggressive.”

Mohammad Hafeez predicted Pakistan, India, defending champions England and Australia would be the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finalists.

Pakistan will start their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign when they play the Netherlands on October 6th at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.