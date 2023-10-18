Mohammad Nawaz speaks on Pakistan’s preparation for Australia clash

Pakistan will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on five-time winners Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz spoke about the team’s preparation for the match.

Pakistan are ranked fourth in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points from three games. Babar Azam’s started their campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. They beat 1996 champions Sri Lanka by six wickets at the same venue.

The Green Shirts lost their game to hosts and arch-rivals India by seven wickets at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Mohammad Nawaz, who bats in the lower order for Pakistan, discussed the upcoming fixture against Australia. The all-rounder told a private channel that they have put their defeat to India behind them and are focusing on the future.

“The loss against India is in the past, we are focused on our next game against Australia,” the Pakistan cricketer said. “Australia made a great comeback and we are aware of that. We will do our best to win the game and get our confidence back. A win against Australia is important as we can ease our way to the semi-final.”

It is pertinent to mention that Australia returned to winning ways by beating Sri Lanka after losing to hosts India and South Africa.

Mohammad Nawaz said they are working on ending their struggle of not being able to take wickets in the middle order.

“I admit that the team is not performing in the middle overs. This has been going on for the last six to seven games. We are doing our best to remove this weakness. Yes, on flat wickets, we will be able to score runs but we have to take wickets in the middle overs. We are able to bat in the middle overs, but are failing to take wickets,” he said.

Pakistan would come closer to qualifying for the semi-finals if they overcome Pat Cummins’ side on Friday.