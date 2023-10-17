World Cup 2023: Sourav Ganguly has strong words for Pakistan after defeat to India

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly gave his insights on Pakistan’s prospects of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after the side’s comprehensive defeat to arch-rivals India on Saturday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Pakistan were handed a seven-wicket hammering at the hands of India in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The side were cruising at 155-2 at the end of the 30th over with captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan well settled at the crease.

However, things fell apart for Pakistan when pacer Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of the Pakistan skipper. The side was dismissed for just 191 in 42.5 overs.

India captain Rohit Sharma led the chase with a blistering 86, and the two-time champions eventually romped home in 30.3 overs with seven wickets in hand to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in the history of the tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Sourav Ganguly, considered to be one of India’s greatest batters and captains, believes it is difficult for Pakistan to make a comeback in the World Cup after such a defeat.

The former batter, in a conversation with a cricketing website, said it is not the Pakistan team he was used to play. He lambasted them for the side facing problems in dealing with pressure situations.

“During our time Pakistan was a different team, this is not the type of Pakistan team we used to play,” he said. “This team can’t handle the pressure during the batting. It will be hard for Pakistan to come back in this World Cup with this batting.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan are placed at fourth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points. They started their campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands.

They went on to beat 1996 champions Sri Lanka in the following game.

Babar Azam’s side will now take on five-time winners Australia in their fixture at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Related – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir slams Babar Azam’s ‘timid approach’ against India