New Zealand defeat South Africa in World Cup 2023 warm-up

Raza Haidery and Reuters
By Raza Haidery and Reuters
Devon Conway scored a half-century to guide New Zealand to a seven-run victory over South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match.

Chasing 322 for victory, South Africa were 211 for four with 13 overs left when the rain came, leaving them stranded at seven runs behind the Duckworth-Lewis (DL) par score.

New Zealand, the 2019 runners-up, won the toss and opted to bat at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, with opener Devon Conway hitting a 73-ball 78 to lay the platform for the Black Caps.

Captain Kane Williamson, who will skip Thursday’s tournament opener as he continues to recover from a knee injury, also contributed 37 runs.

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson then left the field retired hurt, but both retirements appeared to be precautionary.

Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen picked up three wickets apiece as New Zealand ended on 321-6.

In the chase, Quinton de Kock was the cornerstone of South Africa’s innings and was involved in significant partnerships with Rassie van der Dussen (51) and Heinrich Klaasen (39).

With Quinton de Kock looking sharp and still batting on 84 not out when the match was interrupted, South Africa will likely feel aggrieved at the outcome.

The Proteas face Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener on Saturday.

