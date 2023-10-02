New Zealand defeat South Africa in World Cup 2023 warm-up

Devon Conway scored a half-century to guide New Zealand to a seven-run victory over South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match.

Chasing 322 for victory, South Africa were 211 for four with 13 overs left when the rain came, leaving them stranded at seven runs behind the Duckworth-Lewis (DL) par score.

New Zealand trump South Africa by a narrow margin in the #CWC23 warm-ups after rain interrupts a thrilling clash 🌧 📝 #NZvSA: https://t.co/heKCOaXBJz pic.twitter.com/CjH0R89Avy — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 2, 2023

New Zealand, the 2019 runners-up, won the toss and opted to bat at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, with opener Devon Conway hitting a 73-ball 78 to lay the platform for the Black Caps.

Devon Conway top-scored with 78 as New Zealand posted 321/6 in their World Cup warm-up against South Africa 👊https://t.co/SRAcM7nfbi | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/Rn0ZoZnwLg — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 2, 2023

Captain Kane Williamson, who will skip Thursday’s tournament opener as he continues to recover from a knee injury, also contributed 37 runs.

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson then left the field retired hurt, but both retirements appeared to be precautionary.

Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen picked up three wickets apiece as New Zealand ended on 321-6.

In the chase, Quinton de Kock was the cornerstone of South Africa’s innings and was involved in significant partnerships with Rassie van der Dussen (51) and Heinrich Klaasen (39).

With Quinton de Kock looking sharp and still batting on 84 not out when the match was interrupted, South Africa will likely feel aggrieved at the outcome.

Quinton De Kock did well for his 84* but didn’t understand why he didn’t walk off in this #WarmUpMatch , giving others a chance too.

The #ICCCricketWorldCup starts soon & the SA batsmen, bar Kock, Dussen & Klassen must step up! even the bowlers. #NZvSA#CWC23 | #QuintonDeKock pic.twitter.com/I74udXGgIo — î (@ixxcric) October 2, 2023

The Proteas face Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener on Saturday.