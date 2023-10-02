‘Dugna Lagaan’: New Zealand pacer’s video goes viral

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who will be going all guns blazing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, showed off his acting skills by attempting to deliver dialogues from the Bollywood film ‘Lagaan (Tax)’.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of Lockie Ferguson amid the Cricket World Cup 2023 warmup games on the visual-sharing platform Instagram.

The New Zealand pacer delivered the dailogue “Teen guna Lagaan dena padega” (“Three times the tax has to be paid”) with impeccable style.

‘Lagaan‘ followed a farmer named Bhuvan (Aamir Khan) accepting the challenge of Captain Andrew Russell (Paul Blackthorne) to beat his team in a game of cricket and enable his village to not pay taxes for the next three years during the British Raj.

The Ashutosh Gowariker-directed flick, which was nominated for an Oscar Award, also starred Gracy Singh and Rachel Shelley playing female protagonists Gauri and Elizabeth Russell.

Lockie Ferguson has represented New Zealand in 92 fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He bagged 133 wickets and scored 139 runs.

New Zealand, who were the runners-up in the 2015 and 2019 editions, kick off their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign when they take on defending champions England in the opening match of the tournament on October 5th in Ahmedabad.