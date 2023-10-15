LAHORE: Former chief selector Muhammad Wasim has asserted that Pakistan lost the match in the first 30 overs of first innings against arch-rival India in the 12th match of ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

Pakistan were all bowled out just for a meagre 191 runs as their batting order collapsed following the wicket of skipper Babar Azam, who scored a half-century in the high-octane clash against India.

Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq gave a steady start after being put into bat first at the picturesque Narendra Modi Stadium here.

The pair appeared in command before former top-ranked pacer Mohammed Siraj trapped Pakistan’s last-match centurion Abdullah Shafique who scored 20 in 24 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq put together a brief 32-run partnership with Pakistan captain Babar Azam before Hardik Pandya got him caught behind in the 13th over.

Pakistan skipper Babar was then joined by in-form wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and they anchored the innings for Pakistan with a gutsy stand.

Babar Azam was eventually cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj on the next delivery which opened the floodgates for Pakistan. Later other set batter Mohammad Rizwan also perished in the midst.

Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for just 32 runs and were eventually bundled out on 191 after Hasan Ali’s brief retaliation with a 19-ball 12.

Reacting to the batting collapse, Muhammad Wasim – in a Twitter post – said that Pakistan lost the match in first 30 overs of their batting – apparently referring to a cautious third-wicket partnership between Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan.

Many might think Pakistan was in control after first 20 overs or so of Batting , I guess Pakistan lost the match in first 30 overs of batting when it was a perfect period for batting and take the game away . #Intent #dotballs — Muhammad Wasim (@MuhammadWasim77) October 14, 2023

Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan added 82 runs for the third wicket before Muhammad Siraj opened the floodgates.

He was of the view that Pakistan lost the match in first 30 overs of batting “when it was a perfect period for batting and take the game away”.

“Many might think Pakistan was in control after first 20 overs or so of Batting, I guess Pakistan lost the match in first 30 overs of batting when it was a perfect period for batting and take the game away,” Muhammad Wasim wrote on X.