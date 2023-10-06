World Cup 2023: ‘Pakistan will beat India at Ahmedabad’

A former England cricketer – Micheal Atherton – has predicted that the Pakistani side will create history by beating India for the first time in the ICC ODI World Cup event.

Pakistan and India have faced each other seven times in the World Cup stage, however, Pakistan failed to defeat India a single time in all seven encounters.

The commentator and former England Cricketer Atherton thinks that Pakistan has a good chance this time to win against its rival.

It is much anticipated that during the India-Pakistan encounter on October 14, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be jam-packed and the atmosphere will be energetic.

During an interview at an international sports media outlet, Atherton said, “As my bold prediction, I’m saying that for the first time in a 50-over World Cup Pakistan will beat India. They have won zero out of seven over the years. It’s going to be the biggest game of the tournament, unless they meet again in a semi-final or, could you imagine, the final. It is sure to be a packed house; it will be mayhem and maybe Pakistan will jump a surprise.”

On the other hand, the former Indian cricketer – Harbhajan Singh – in his statement said that Pakistan is a low-level team and will not qualify for the semi-finals in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The ICC World Cup 2023 kicked off in India with its opening match between England and New Zealand held yesterday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Hyderabad, Deccan.

The former cricketers and experts are expressing their opinions after analysing the performance of the teams participating in the mega event, and predicting, which team is capable enough to qualify for the semi-final or final in the ICC World Cup 2023.