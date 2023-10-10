World Cup 2023: Pakistan’s journalists to finally get Indian visa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s journalists will finally travel to India to attend the ongoing International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 as Indian embassy started processing visas for media workers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, paid off as Indian embassy has finally started processing visas for Pakistani journalists to travel to the neighbouring country.

The Indian embassy has started approaching the journalists willing to cover the World Cup 2023 underway in India, and directed them to submit their passports at the earliest.

The development came a day after PCB Management Committee head Zaka Ashraf approached Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi and raised concerns over the delay in the issuance of visas for Pakistani fans and journalists willing to visit India for World Cup 2023.

A number of journalists across Pakistan are waiting for clarity from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad regarding their applications, even after the commencement of the 50-over showpiece.

According to the press release, PCB was extremely disappointed to see that journalists from Pakistan and fans were still facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover the World Cup 2023.

“In the meantime, the PCB has again reminded ICC and BCCI of their respective obligations and terms and conditions stipulated in the host agreement to guarantee visas for fans and journalists of participating teams,” it added.

The International Cricket Council had given Pakistan a quota of 50 journalists but there were 206 applicants from the country.