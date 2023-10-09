Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas leaves India

ICC World Cup 2023 presenter Zainab Abbas has left India after an Indian lawyer filed a complaint against her over alleged “anti-India” tweets.

Indian lawyer Vineet Jindal formally lodged a complaint against Zainab Abbas highlighting a series of older tweets that resurfaced on the social media platform ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter. The lawyer in her complaint accused the presenter of issuing “anti-Hindu” and “anti-India” statements.

The sports presneter has now confirmed to a number of sources that she has left India and currently is in Dubai and dismissed deportation reports.

It is to be noted that Zainab Abbas was in India as one of the International Cricket Council (ICC) panel as a presenter for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The ICC has not officially commented on the matter as of now.

Zainab Abbas is one of Pakistan’s most celebrated sports journalists and has covered a number of international cricketing events in the past. Her last big assignment before World Cup 2023 was Asia Cup 2023.

Prior to departing India, Zainab wrote on Twitter that she is keen to explore India’s culture and is thrilled to be presenting at the showpiece event.

“There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language & love for art & a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business. Humbled to be presenting in India at the Cricket WC2023 for the @ICC again, a journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now.”