Zainab Abbas didn’t marry a cricketer for this reason

Popular sports presenter Zainab Abbas disclosed the reason for not marrying a cricketer.

Zainab Abbas, the daughter of former national cricketer Nasir Abbas and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Andleeb Abbas, appeared on a private channel’s talk show.

She answered questions about her personal life and professional endeavours. In the show, the host asked her why she did not marry a cricketer despite her father being one and her being a sports presenter.

She replied, “I could not find one as I keep my personal and professional life separate.”

She said Babar Azam is the best cricketer currently, adding that Shahid Afridi was the most handsome player of her time.

It is pertinent to mention that she tied the knot with Hamza Kardar in 2019. The couple welcomed her first child, a baby boy Taimur Hamza Kardar after two years.

The sports presenter said it might have been her finest work yet.

“This might be my finest bit of work yet…thrilled to announce the arrival of Taimur Hamza Kardar on 7th December 2021, Our hearts are full, do keep us in your prayers ❤️❤️” she wrote.

