Ramiz Raja gives advice to Pakistan for Australia World Cup 2023 clash

Pakistan would be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on five-time winners Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and former cricketer Ramiz Raja has shared a piece of advice regarding the team selection.

Pakistan are ranked fourth in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with four points. The side has won two wins and a loss to their name.

Babar Azam’s side started their quest for a second 50-over world title with a comprehensive 81-run win over the Netherlands at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 6th. They registered a historic win over the 1996 champions Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 10th.

The side’s only defeat in the tournament came at the hands of host and arch-rivals India, when they lost by a seven-wicket margin at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The side will now take on five-time winners Australia on Friday. A win would improve their chances of cementing their spot in the semi-final stage.

Former cricketers and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja shared his views about the highly-anticipated contest on a private channel. He suggested Pakistan should chase as Bangalore conditions favour batters.

“I think Pakistan should go for the chase,” he stated. “Pakistan weren’t able to score even 200 runs against India while batting first on a good batting strip so they should think about chasing against Australia.”

Ramiz Raja added that Pakistan swap an all-rounder with a bowler as they need to amp up the bowling department.

“The conditions there [in Bengaluru] will suit batting so Pakistan need to strengthen their bowling bearing in mind the pitch. If you need to sacrifice an all-rounder for a specialist, they should definitely do that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Australia registered its first win in the tournament when they hammered Sri Lanka by five wickets in their previous game.

The side had a disastrous start to their World Cup as they suffered consecutive defeats to host India and South Africa.