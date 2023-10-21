World Cup 2023: Shahid Afridi lauds Shaheen, asks Babar to step up

After the 62-run defeat from Australia in the 18th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, the Former Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Afridi praised Shaheen Shah Afridi for taking five wickets and asked the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to do better.

The former skipper, on his X, formerly Twitter, account wrote “Improved line and length today and a great 5fer by @iShaheenAfridi Strong opening by @imabd28 & @ImamUlHaq12 but the team lost. I expect @babarazam258 to exhibit during this WC, the world-class finisher that he is. #CWC23.”

Improved line and length today and a great 5fer by @iShaheenAfridi

Strong opening by @imabd28 & @ImamUlHaq12 but the team lost. I expect @babarazam258 to exhibit during this WC, the world class finisher that he is. #CWC23 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 20, 2023

READ: David Warner celebrates century in ‘Pushpa’ style

The Pakistani team initially struggled in the bowling and fielding against Australia but the bowlers recovered and restricted the Aussies to 368 runs which was initially predicted to 410 runs.

The opening batsmen, Imamul Haq and World Cup 2023 debutant Abdullah Shafique managed to give a great start to the Pakistani team, and had a 134-run partnership.

However, the Aussies managed to restrict the Green Shirts to 305 runs in 45.3 overs.

The Australian spin bowler, Adam Zampa, provided a major breakthrough and took crucial wickets in back-to-back overs.

Pakistan suffered its second consecutive defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they were beaten by five-time winners Australia at Bangalore M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday and captain Babar Azam has revealed the reason for the defeat.