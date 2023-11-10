22.9 C
Karachi
Friday, November 10, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Sri Lanka coach reveals reason for World Cup 2023 debacle

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Sri Lanka’s inconsistency cost them dear at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, coach Chris Silverwood said after his team suffered a seventh defeat in nine matches at the 50-overs tournament in India.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Sri Lanka, who had already been eliminated, lost by five wickets to New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“I think inconsistency,” Chris Silverwood told reporters. “I think it would be fair to use that word. I think we’ve played some good cricket along the way, and I think we’ll look back on certain games and rue missed opportunities, to be honest.

“There have been certain games during this campaign that if we’d have taken the opportunities that were put our way, this could have looked a lot different. But the fact is that we have been inconsistent and it’s something that we’ve been working on for a long time and something we need to continue working on.”

The top seven sides at the World Cup qualify for the Champions Trophy in 2025, along with hosts Pakistan. Sri Lanka are ninth with four points — the same as England, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Chris Silverwood said they would review their performances in India and look at how they can improve heading into the next cycle.

“Have a good debrief, dissect what’s happened and have a look at what we can learn from this and what we can take into the next phase, the next chapter leading into the next World Cup, and how do we put things right that we got wrong this time,” he said.

He added, “We have everybody on the path, we have everybody available and we can put our best foot forward.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.