Babar Azam opens up on Pakistan’s strength in World Cup 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Thursday said his side will start their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands with all guns blazing.

Babar Azam opened up on the team’s preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 while speaking with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The right-handed batter said their preparations went well.

“We have been in Hyderabad for a week and our preparations have been really good,” he said. “We have had two practice matches in which we tried different combinations and gave everyone an opportunity to see if they could play in any situation. Overall our practice went well and we will give our best.”

The Pakistan captain went on to say that both batting and bowling lineups are the team’s strengths.

“Our batters have been performing from the top-order down to the lower-order. Every player is stepping up and taking responsibility. In bowling, our fast bowling has always been our strength but even our spinners are showing promise. Since we have come to India, we have seen our spinners take wickets in the middle overs, which is a good sign. We will try and keep this momentum going,” he said.

He predicted that the World Cup matches are going to be high-scoring affairs. He said the boundaries are normal-sized with them not being too big but not small either.

“The pitches are true – sometimes you need a little more time (as a batter) early on (in the game), but once you play on it for a while it feels really good. There is not much margin for the bowlers as they have to keep their lines wicket-to-wicket and deploy variations. If they err in lines, then the batters are going to make the most of it,” he added.