Glenn Maxwell’s wife Vini Raman reacts to his double-century

Indian-origin wife of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, Vini Raman reacted to his latest double-century against Afghanistan in the 39th fixture of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As the Australian cricket team’s all-rounder, Maxwell smashed a scintillating double-century in their latest tournament clash against Afghanistan, his wife celebrated the record, dedicating her Instagram story to the husband.

Raman, who initially posted a picture from Wankhede Stadium after Maxi’s century, re-posted the click minutes later with, “all the emotions. 201*” as she crossed the previous “100” and added a series of emojis. For the unversed, Australian all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with an Indian-origin, Australia-based pharmacist, Vini Raman in March 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, son Logan in September this year.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell’s marathon 201-run knock in the 39th World Cup fixture, lifted Australia to edge spirited Afghanistan by three wickets to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals.

Set to chase 292, Australia found themselves in deep trouble as Afghanistan bowlers ran through their top and middle order to restrict them to 91/7 in the 19th over.

Coming out to bat at number six, Glenn Maxwell played a sensational knock – aided by a couple of missed chances by Afghanistan fielders – and powered Australia to pull off an astounding victory with 19 balls to spare.

With his unbeaten 201 runs off 128 balls, Maxwell recorded the second-fastest double-century in ODIs.

Anushka Sharma reacts to husband Virat Kohli’s century on birthday