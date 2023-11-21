World cup: Indian fans abuse ‘wrong Adam Zampa’ after defeat

Indian fans are taking out their frustration on Australian players on social media after their defeat in the ICC World Cup 2023 final.

The Indian team that remained unbeaten before the final of the mega event, remained clueless against the Aussies.

The media and social media are now abuzz with criticism towards the Indian team, while some fans express their frustration on Australian players’ social media.

In a viral post, Indian fans were found trolling Adam Zampa, who is a citizen of Slovakia and has nothing to do with cricket. The Indians started trolling him as he was Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

This mix-up is creating humorous posts on social media. Adam Zampa took the catch of Shubman Gill on the bowling of Mitchell Starc in Sunday’s final.

Meanwhile, Australian players’ families are also facing harassment and threats from Indian fans. The wife and daughter of the Player of the Match in the final, Travis Head, are receiving online abuse and threats from disgruntled Indian supporters.

Read more: Australia becomes world champions for record sixth time

Even Indian-origin Australian player Glenn Maxwell‘s wife, Vini Raman, is being targeted with hate messages after the World Cup final loss.

It’s worth noting that Australia won the title by defeating India by six wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup final held in Ahmedabad on Sunday.