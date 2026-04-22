World Cup last-minute ticket sales phase re-opens

With 50 days remaining until the start of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA’s last-minute sales phase re-opens on Wednesday with tickets for ​all 104 matches available on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA says ‌more than five million tickets have already been sold, out of an expected total of just over six million for the tournament which begins on June 11 ​across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“At the start of ​sale, tickets will be available across categories 1 to 3 ⁠and the front-row seat categories, depending on the match,” FIFA said.

“Along ​with this set of tickets, additional tickets will continue to be released ​to the public on an ongoing basis up until the final on Sunday, 19 July (subject to availability).”

There has been much criticism over ticket prices, with a group of US ​lawmakers last month calling on FIFA to lower the cost, saying ​that the use of dynamic pricing has turned the World Cup into an exclusionary ‌enterprise ⁠at the expense of fans.

In December, FIFA introduced a small number of $60 “Supporter Entry Tier” tickets aiming to make the World Cup more affordable for fans of qualified teams. The cheaper tickets will make up 10% of ​Participating Member Associations’ (PMAs) ​allocations.

FIFA also says ⁠variable pricing is being used, where ticket prices may be adjusted based on a review of demand and ​availability, rather than dynamic pricing which automatically modifies ticket ​prices.

The ⁠variable pricing method was used for the opening two phases of sales — Visa presale draw and Early draw. It was not used for the third ⁠phase, ​Random Selection Draw and PMA ticket sales, but ​is now being utilised again for the last-minute sales phase.

Wednesday’s ticket sales will be available ​from 1100 am ET (1500 GMT).