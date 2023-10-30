World Cup 2023: Afghanistan’s run-chase strategy against Sri Lanka goes viral

Afghanistan devised a unique strategy to successfully beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

Afghanistan registered their third win of the tournament and kept their chances of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final stage alive.

Sri Lanka scored 241 runs after being invited to bat first. Afghanistan lost and early wicket but managed to pick up a seven-wicket win thanks to Azmatullah Omarzai (73 not out), Hasmatullah Shahidi (58 not out) and Rahmat Shah (62)’s half-centuries.

Meanwhile, several pictures from Afghanistan’s dugout went viral. The visuals showed the run-targets for the batters on a whiteboard.

According to the plans, their objectives were to score 50 runs in the first 10 overs then 100 runs in 20 overs, 150 runs in 30 overs, and 200 runs in 40 overs.

They want aimed to complete the run chase by the 48th over.

The side could not equal their targets for the first 20 overs, but they boosted their scoring rate and ended the run chase with four and a half overs to spare.

