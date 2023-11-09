Watch: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult engage in funny banter with Angelo Mathews

New Zealand cricketers Kane Williamson and Trent Boult made news with their funny moment involving Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews during the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Angelo Mathews, who got dismissed timed-out against Bangladesh came out to bat in the ninth over.

As he walked towards the pitch, Trent Boult said something which made Angelo Mathews smile.

Angelo Mathews is the fastest man on the planet 👀 #NZLvsSL pic.twitter.com/klFn6q6YUD — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) November 9, 2023

Then, Kiwi captain Kane Williamson joined the fun when the former Sri Lanka captain was about to take guard. He asked him if his helmet was alright.

He asked Angelo Mathews, “Got yourself a sturdy lid, mate? Strap intact?”

The Sri Lanka cricketer took his New Zealand counterpart’s remarks in good spirit and the two laughed about it.

Kane Williamson asking Angelo Mathews if he had checked his Helmet strap when he came to bat. 😂😂😂#NZvsSL #WorldCup2023india #ICCWorldCup #AngeloMatthews pic.twitter.com/cHbdneWEZ8 — Saber (@SabirCafe) November 9, 2023

It is pertinent to mention to mention that Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan stirred controversy by getting Angelo Mathews dismissed “timed-out” in the fixture.

During the 25th over of the Sri Lanka innings, Angelo Mathews came into bat after Sadeera Samarawickrama’s dismissal. He could not secure his helmet strap tightly enough.

His equipment malfunction led to a delay in the resumption of play. Shakib Al Hasan, as a result, appealed for the “timed-out dismissal as Angelo Mathews had not taken guard within the two-minute limit.

Officials Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth raised the matter with both teams amid the pandemonium. The Sri Lanka captain tried to convince the Bangladesh all-rounder but the latter did not withdraw his appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

As far as the action was concerned, Sri Lanka have set a target a 172-run target for the 2019 finalists in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter. The side were dismissed for 171 in 46.4 overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Opener Kusal Perera was the standout batter as he scored a half-century. He struck nine boundaries and two maximums on his way to 28-ball 51.

Maheesh Theekshana went unbeaten at 38 off 91 deliveries. He put on a 43-run partnership with Dilshan Madushanka (19 from 48).

Trent Boult was the pick of New Zealand bowlers with his superb figures of 3-37 in 10 overs. His fellow pacer Lockie Ferguson along with spin duo Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra took three wickets each.