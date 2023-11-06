Angelo Mathews ‘avenges’ timed out dismissal against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews on Monday sent a fiery sendoff to Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

It is pertinent to mention that Shakib Al Hasan became the centre of controversy during Sri Lanka’s innings as he got Angelo Mathews “timed-out”.

Angelo Mathews had come into bat after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over but was unable to secure his helmet strap tightly enough, an action which delayed the resumption of play.

As a result, Shakib Al Hasan appealed for the wicket.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth talked to both teams before the decision was upheld. Angelo Mathews also tried to convince Shakib Al Hasan but his request to withdraw the appeal was turned down by the latter.

The 36-year-old Angelo Mathews reluctantly trudged off with most spectators appearing bemused by the decision.

He threw his helmet in disgust after reaching the team dugout.

However, he avenged his dismissal by taking a jibe at his Bangladesh counterpart after getting him caught out off his bowling.

He pointed to his wrist as a send-off.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has been officially eliminated from the tournament after its three-wicket defeat in the encounter.

