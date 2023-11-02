Watch: Athiya Shetty disappointed after KL Rahul gets out

India actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of prolific Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, took social media by storm with her reaction to cricketer-husband KL Rahul’s dismissal in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The India batter scored 21 off 19 deliveries with two boundaries to his name. However, he got caught out by Dushan Hemantha off Dushmantha Chameera’s bowling.

Athiya Shetty, who was accompanied by her brother Ahaan Shetty, was disheartened like all those who were witnessing the fixture at the stadium. She had her hand on her mouth.

It is pertinent to mention that her fellow celebrity Sara Tendulkar was watching the game at the venue and had a similar reaction when her rumoured boyfriend Shubman Gill played a match-winning knock.

Hosts India became the first team to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after handing a 302-run drubbing to Sri Lanka.

India, being sent to bat first, put on a mammoth total of 357-8 thanks to half-centuries by Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer.

The opening batter top-scored with his run-a-ball 92. His knock included 11 boundaries and two maximums. He and Virat Kohli – who made 88 from 94 deliveries with the help of 11 fours – put on an 189-run partnership on the second wicket.

Shreyas Iyer struck 82 from 56 delivers with three fours and six maximums.

India were equally destructive with their bowling as the side dismissed Sri Lanka for 55 in 19.4 overs. Kasun Rajitha top-scored with 14 whereas Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana made 12 runs each.

India pacer Mohammad Shami’s superb form in the tournament continued as he returned with sublime figures of 5-18 in five wickets. His fellow fast bowler Mohammed Siraj dismissed three Sri Lanka batters.