Watch: Athiya Shetty heartbroken over Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal in Ind vs SL

Cameras caught the reaction of Bollywood actor and wife of cricketer KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, over the dismissal of batter Shreyas Iyer in the latest ICC World Cup 2023 fixture of India against Sri Lanka.

The young batter Shreyas Iyer, who walked in at number 4th to bat for the Indian squad, missed out on his much-anticipated century after he finally found his rhythm in the World Cup 2023.

Iyer contributed a blazing 82 runs from 56 deliveries in India’s 357-run innings before he was dismissed on Dilshan Madushanka‘s delivery, while going for a big shot, leaving hundreds of supporters of Men in Blue including Bollywood celebrity Athiya Shetty at Wankhede Stadium dejected.

Initially cheering with joy for Iyer as the ball left his bat, aimed high for a six, Shetty’s excitement quickly turned into disappointment when the delivery led to Iyer’s dismissal, 18 runs short of a century.

Her candid reactions were caught on camera and soon went viral across social platforms. As for the Ind vs SL clash, India’s pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj decimated the Sri Lankan batting line-up after Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, to power the home side to hand Sri Lanka the second-biggest World Cup defeat in the 33rd match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Set to chase a daunting 358-run target, the Sri Lankan batting lineup unfolded at a mere 55 in 19.4 overs, as Indian pacers gave their team a dominant start in the defence.

