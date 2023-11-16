Shoaib Malik predicts ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 winner

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik predicted the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 winners ahead of the high-octane final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Hosts and two-time winners India, who are the only unbearten side of the tournament, became the first side to qualify for the final by beating New Zealand by a comfortable margin of 70 runs at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention that both teams were considered as favourites to win the tournament.

Rohit Sharma’s side will play either five-time winners Australia or South Africa.

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 nears its end, legendary Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Malik, Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Moin Khan gave their prediction about the winners in the A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion’.

Shoaib Malik predicted that Australia would win their sixth 50-over world title. Wasim Akram also picked Australia as the winner.

Moin Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq, on the other hand, chose South Africa as the new world champion.

