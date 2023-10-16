Watch: Mitchell Starc warns Kusal Perera during AUS v SL World Cup 2023 fixture

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc on Monday made headlines during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Sri Lanka at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first under overcast conditions.

The opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera provided a solid start for the 1996 champions as they scored half-centuries and put on a 125-run partnership.

However, Pathum Nissanka’s dismissal off captain Pat Cummins’ bowling sparked a collapse. The side were dismissed for just 209 in 43.3 overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)



Australia spinner Adam Zampa was the standout performer with the ball. He returned with splendid figures of 4-47 in eight overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup)

As much as the action was being discussed, Australia’s Mitchell Starc was involved in two incidents which became talking points in the game.

The left-arm pacer was being praised for showing sportsman spirit on two separate occasions. He did not Mankad (run-out by the bowler at the non-striker’s end just before bowling the delivery) Kusal Parera when the batter was clearly out of his crease but issued him a stern warning.

The same thing happened in the fifth over as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

It is pertinent to mention that Mankad has been at the centre of controversy in recent times. There are divided opinions on whether it is in sportsmanship.