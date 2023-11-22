Were Zampa, Stoinis disrespectful towards Tendulkar and BCCI officials?

Australia cricketers Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis landed themselves in a controversy by apparently ignoring and refusing handshakes with the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) officials after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Australia beat India by six wickets in the lopsided ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

India were bowled out for 240 after being asked to bat first on a slow pitch by Pat Cummins in the final. The World Cup winners chased down the target with six wickets and seven overs to spare due to a brilliant show by Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

India cricket fans’ hearts were broken by the defeat and Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis made the situation worse during the presentation ceremony.

The latter walked straight past BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and Indian legend Tendulkar to accept his medal from the ICC Chairman Greg Barclay. The Australia all-rounder greeted Sachin Tendulkar despite failing to shake hands with him.

The cricket icon looked a little bemused by the behaviour.

Adam Zampa also walked past Roger Binny and Jay Shah after David Warner made sure to shake hands with all the officials on stage. The former shook hands with Sachin Tendulkar, but there didn’t seem to be much warmth in it.

Indian fans lambasted Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa by describing them as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘pathetic’. However, some defended the Australia cricketers by saying they might not have known who they were supposed to shake hands with as it was an “awkward” and “poorly-run” presentation ceremony.

Related – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Indian fans abuse ‘wrong Adam Zampa’ after defeat