Watch: Bangladesh fans celebrate India’s loss in World Cup 2023 final

Videos of Bangladesh fans celebrating India’s defeat to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium are going viral on social media platforms.

Australia became 50-over world champions for the sixth time by beating India with a comfortable six-wicket margin in the final.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, put on a mediocre performance as the side were dismissed for 240 on the back of half-centuries by Virat Kohli, who was judged Player of the Tournament for his 765 runs, and wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Travis Head scored a magnificent century to take Australia to World Cup glory. The opening batter played a brilliant knock of 137 as the side successfully chased a 241-run target in 43 overs.

As India fans mourned their side’s heartbreaking defeat, a vast section of Bangladesh fans were overjoyed by the outcome.

Several videos of them rejoicing and celebrating India’s loss made rounds on social media.

Bangladesh fans celebrating Australia’s win in the #CWC23 final 🏆pic.twitter.com/3sWCd0rr1a — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) November 21, 2023

Viral video from Bangladesh of locals celebrating after India lost to Australia in finals. pic.twitter.com/QMbM9RZ287 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 20, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh finished in eighth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with two wins and seven losses from nine matches.

