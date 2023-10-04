VIRAL: Jos Buttler asks Babar Azam to translate what Rohit Sharma said

A hilarious moment between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his England counterpart Jos Buttler was caught during the ICC Captain’s Day event ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The funny incident took place when India captain Rohit Sharma was answering questions from the press. A journalist asked the India batter to share his views on England and New Zealand sharing the trophy considering how close the final was at Lord’s four years ago.

Rohit Sharma replied, “Kya yaar, this is not my job to announce winners.”

Babar Azam joined in the laughter with the audience and other captains. However, Jos Buttler couldn’t understand Rohit Sharma’s answer and sought a translation from his Pakistan counterpart.

Babar Azam explained Rohit Sharma’s joke to him, adding amusement to the atmosphere.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is being contested between 10 teams England (champions), hosts India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The tournament will be contested from October 5th till November 14th. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. The winners of the semis will clash in the final.

The fixtures will be contested in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamshala, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Pune.

