Fakhar Zaman reveals Pakistan’s plan against New Zealand

Fakhar Zaman insisted Pakistan would have been happy to chase down a mammoth 402-run target to beat New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 before the rain in Bengaluru made life less complicated for them in Saturday’s battle for survival.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Fakhar Zaman cracked an aggressive 81-ball 126 not out to guide Pakistan to 200-1 which gave them a 21-run win on the DLS method after rain ended the match after 25.3 overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pakistan had been given a revised target of 342 in 41 overs after the first rain break of 90 minutes, with their total at 160-1.

New Zealand had made 401-6 on the back of a third World Cup century by fast-rising Rachin Ravindra and 95 by Kane Williamson at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The win kept Pakistan’s hopes of a semi-final place alive although they will still need to win their last game against England in Kolkata on November 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

With eight points from as many matches, Pakistan will want Sri Lanka to beat New Zealand, who have a better run rate, also in Bengaluru on November 9.

The left-handed batter said Pakistan could have chased down 402.

“The best thing about our players and the team management is that we are always positive and have never lost hope of a semi-final place. We knew that rain was due to come so we were looking at the DLS par score and after 21 overs we were above that par score, so we knew all the calculations,” said Fakhar Zaman.

The 33-year-old left-handed batsman was dropped from the side after scoring just 12 in Pakistan’s first World Cup match against the Netherlands.

Related – ‘Which brains kept Fakhar Zaman on the bench?’

He then missed the next five matches with a recurrence of a knee injury, only returning with a brilliant 81 in the win over Bangladesh.

Fakhar Zaman said he had worked hard to overcome fitness and form problems.

“I didn’t do well in the Asia Cup so after that I went to my coach Aftab Khan in Peshawar and he worked on my weaknesses. I dedicate my innings to him,” said Fakhar Zaman.