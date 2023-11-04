‘Which brains kept Fakhar Zaman on the bench?’

India legend Virender Sehwag on Saturday made news with his statements on Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against New Zealand at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Fakhar Zaman was the standout performer for Pakistan against New Zealand. His blistering batting performance helped the Green Shirts register a 21-run win under the DLS Method over the Black Caps and keep their chances of qualifying for the semifinals alive.

The opening batter, who replaced Imam-ul-Haq, scored 126 off 81 deliveries with 11 maximums and eighth boundaries. He became the fourth batter to hit 10 or more sixes in a World Cup innings.

Overall, Fakhar Zaman has scored 219 runs from three matches at an average of 109.50 and a strike rate of 128.82. He has struck a century and a fifty in the tournament so far.

His performances in the ongoing 50-over World Cup have impressed Virender Sehwag. The former cricketer, who was part of the India sides that won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 in India and the 2007 World T20 in South Africa, questioned the management’s decision to rest him in the playing XI in the previous matches.

What an innings by Fakhar Zaman, by far Pakistan’s best batter. Which brains kept him on the bench for the best part of the tournament, God knows.

“What an innings by Fakhar Zaman, by far Pakistan’s best batter,” he tweeted. “Which brains kept him on the bench for the best part of the tournament, God knows. Protein ki bhi kami nahin, jajbe ki bhi (There is no shortage of protein and passion in him).”

