ICC gives WWE twist to Glenn Maxwell’s heroic knock

The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave a twist to Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s heroic performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture by linking it to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar The Undertaker.

The all-rounder scored a memorable World Cup double-century and confirmed Australia’s spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

“The Glenn Maxwell Show” started Australia were all at sea as they were reeling at 91-7 in 18.3 overs in chase of a 292-run target.

“The Big Show” took the Afghanistan bowlers as he smashed him to all parts of the ground. He completed his double-century and sealed a semifinal spot with a six.

The right-handed batter went unbeaten 201 off 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 maximums to his name. He was supported by Australia captain Pat Cummins (12 off 68).

The sport’s governing body shared a video of the Australia batter collapsing onto the ground during his historic knock while fighting cramps. The all-rounder got back to his feet and continued with the game.

However, there was a unique twist in the video of the moment as the original audio was edited and WWE commentary played over it instead. We can hear commentator Michael Cole talking about The Undertaker and the latter’s entrance music.

It is pertinent to mention that Mark Callaway, aka ‘The Undertaker’, is considered one of the greatest WWE superstars. His “Deadman” gimmick is nothing less than iconic.

The “Deadman” persona showed him “rising from the dead” and beating opponents relentlessly even when the odds were against him.

Mark Callaway was inducted for his contributions to the WWE four years ago.