Viral video: Glenn Maxwell caught vaping during AUS vs SA

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was caught vaping in the dressing room after getting out against South Africa in the match of ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 played on Thursday in Lucknow, India.

While chasing 312 runs against Proteas, the Kangaroos managed to score only 177 runs before getting all out inside 41 overs, following their six-wicket defeat against India in Chennai in the opening match, which pushed them down to 9th place on the points table.

The camera captured the moment Gleen Maxwell puffed on the e-cigarette, and the footage quickly circulated on social media platforms, drawing attention and criticism from various quarters.

Neither Glenn Maxwell nor the team management has issued an official statement addressing the incident at the time of this report. However, the incident has undoubtedly sparked conversations about the stance of athletes as role models and the need for stricter protocols regarding substance use in sports.

The Aussies showed a poor display of fielding and bowling against South Africa which cost them 134 runs loss in their second match, however, their batting lineup was also not able to score many runs, with 46 being the highest individual runs scored.