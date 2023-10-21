27.9 C
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Harbhajan Singh speaks up on Kohli-Babar debate after Pak v Aus

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared his views on the comparison between Pakistan’s all-format skipper Babar Azam and India batter Virat Kohli amid the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The batting styles and approach of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli are frequently compared by former cricketers and fans. However, the star cricketers have often shown respect and praised each other’s skills on several occasions.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had spoken highly of Babar Azam. The India batter said his Pakistan counterpart has shown regard and respect towards him from the start.

“I have enjoyed watching him play. He is coming into his own. I haven’t seen his attitude change towards me. This kind of characters go a long way and they inspire people,” Virat the India cricketer added.

Pakistan captain, reacting to the comments, said he felt really happy to hear the comments.

“Feels really good, when somebody passes comments like this. The way Virat Kohli has given comments, for me it is a proud moment. I felt really good. When you get praised like this, you get confidence. He said that in 2019 (World Cup) I went up to him. He was at his peak, he is at his peak now too,” the Pakistan captain said.

Babar Azam had thanked Virat Kohli for sharing his expertise, which helped him in his career.

Harbhajan Singh shared his views about the duo’s comparison in a tweet. He believes Virat Kohli is a better player than Babar Azam due to his knack of helping his country win with his match-winning performances in different situations.

” [Virat Kohli] is a modern-day legend without a question,” he said. ” [He] scored runs in every situation and conditions and won game for India. Babar and many others should learn from ‘King Kohli’.”

