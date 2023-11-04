Iftikhar Ahmed’s tweet on Fakhar Zaman goes viral

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed on Saturday heaped praise on teammate Fakhar Zaman over his match-winning performance against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten century to guide the side to a 21-run win under the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) Method. He struck 126 off 81 deliveries with eight fours and 11 maximums to his name.

The opener became the only fourth batter to hit 10 or more sixes in a World Cup innings.

Iftikhar Ahmed lauded Fakhar Zaman’s performance in the fixture on the social media application X, formerly known as Twitter. He termed his knock as “elegant” and “beautiful”.

“So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!” he tweeted.

So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow! @FakharZamanLive pic.twitter.com/IOhyaUCWA6 — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) November 4, 2023

Netizens agreed with his comment and praised Fakhar Zaman’s performance as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan remained in contention to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on the back of the opening batter’s match-winning performance.

Babar Azam’s side would pin their hopes on them beating England, Sri Lanka defeating New Zealand and Afghanistan losing to either Australia or South Africa.

