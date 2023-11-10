Harbhajan Singh mocks Pakistan ahead of World Cup 2023 semi-final

India bowling legend Harbhajan Singh opened up on Pakistan’s prospects of reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals ahead of their clash against England at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Pakistan’s chances of reaching the knockout stage got bleak after 2019 finalists New Zealand triumphed over 1996 winners Sri Lanka. Now, they have got themselves in a predicament as they have to defeat England by 287 runs and successfully chase the target – whatever it is – in just 16 balls.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh claimed Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 campaign is already over and those thinking that the side could advance are cheating themselves on a sports channel.

“I don’t think they have any chance,” the spinner said. “It will be like cheating yourself that they have a chance. Pakistan will have to win the match by 285-odd runs. They might not score those many runs in total.”

Harbhajan Singh said the Green Shirts have to score 400-450 runs in the match if they stand a chance to win by 285 runs.

The former cricketer said England won’t make the task easy for Pakistan.

Babar Azam’s side are placed fifth in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table and will go level with New Zealand in terms of points but would be eliminated from the competition on net run-rate unless they clinch a resounding win.