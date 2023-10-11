27.9 C
Watch: Virat Kohli dances during India-Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match

Prolific India cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday once again showed his dancing moves during his side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Afghanistan at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The viral video of Virat Kohli keeping his team motivated and fans engaged by dancing to a song during the India-Afghanistan fixture was shared on the social media application X, formerly Twitter.

It is not the first time that the prolific India cricketer has shown off his fun side on the field. Earlier, he entertained fans by recreating a funny scene from the memorable Bollywood comedy film ‘Phir Hera Pheri.

During the Super Four stage fixture of the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh, he stole the show by running overenthusiastically with the water for the India side during an interval.

A netizen pointed out that he ran like prolific actor Johnny Lever’s character Munnabai while carrying treasured guns and money in two bags in ‘Phir Hera Pheri’.

It is pertinent to mention that India beat Afghanistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture on Wednesday.

Watch: Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq bury hatchet in India-Afghanistan World Cup 2023 fixture
