‘Pakistan can beat anybody’

Director of the Pakistan Cricket Team Mickey Arthur opened up on Green Shirts’ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign ahead of the crucial fixture against South Africa at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

Babar Azam’s side would be going up against the Proteas to keep their chances of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals alive. The side is currently placed fifth with four points at the points table with two wins and three losses.

The side has started their campaign on a high with an 81-run win over the Netherlands before going on to beat 1996 winners Sri Lanka by six wickets.

However, the side then started a horrendous losing streak as they were humbled by seven wickets at the hands of hosts and arch-rivals India. They slumped to a 62-run and eight-wicket defeat against five-time winners and minnows Afghanistan respectively.

Mickey Arthur urged Pakistan to get on a winning streak. In a conversation with the Pakistan Cricket Board, the side’s former head coach said the side have to execute its strategy perfectly to win the remaining six fixtures.

“We said in the change room the other night that we have got six matches to win the World Cup,” he said. “We have to get on a streak and win six in a row. We know that as a unit, we know that as a team, we have to make sure we get our strategy 100%. We have to make sure that we get our execution 100% and if we do that, there is no reason why we cannot [win the World Cup].”

He said coaches and mentors are responsible for making the players utilize their skills properly, adding that the fortunes could chance with confidence and self-belief.

“I don’t think our skills have been where they’ve needed to be in those last three games, but these players have got the skills. It is up to us as coaches to make sure that we get them firing come Friday by giving them the confidence and the belief that they can turn this around,” the team’s director added.

He said, “We have not put a game together yet. We have not played the complete game. It is up to us to delve, to dig, to give advice, to give information, and to give the belief that we can put that perfect game together because we know our perfect game is good enough. Our perfect game is good enough to beat anybody.”

Mickey Arthur added that he cannot highlight the flaws in the efforts players are giving in the practice but can point out the mistakes of them exhibiting the skills under pressure.

Speaking on the Pakistan-South Africa fixture, he said the Proteas are a good side but the Green Shirts can beat any side provided they get their basics and disciplines right along with showing match-winning skills.

Pakistan would take on Bangladesh, 2019 finalists New Zealand and defending champions England after South Africa.

