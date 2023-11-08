‘Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim should be in Pakistan team’

Former cricketer Abdul Razzaq made news for his comments on Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim amid the criticism on the Green Shirts’ performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

It is pertinent to mention that cricket fans called for Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim’s selection in the Pakistan squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

However, they were not considered for selection.

Then chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, speaking about their exclusion from the Pakistan squad for the ongoing 50-over World Cup in India, said they would be selected if they play first-class cricket.

Abdul Razzaq opened up about the non-selection of Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir in Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad on a private channel’s show.

He said their exclusion became controversial. He said they would have been part of the team if the Pakistan Cricket Board understood the situation and gave respect to its players.

Moreover, he heaped praise on Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell anchoring the side to victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Afghanistan at Mumbai Wankhede Stadium.

