‘Mohammad Nawaz is not even a club-level cricketer’

Former Pakistan cricketer Aamir Sohail gave his opinions on all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz’s performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 following the side’s heartbreaking defeat to South Africa at Chennai.

The all-rounder, who was already under fire for his poor form, put on another disappointing performance as he scored run-a-ball 24. Moreover, he went wicketless and conceded 40 off his 6.2 overs.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam came under strict criticism for introducing the left-handed spinner into the attack when South Africa required just five runs off it with just one wicket hand. The Proteas managed to successfully chase the 271-run target in his over.

Before the South Africa game, he had amassed just 57 runs and dismissed just two batters.

Former cricket and then-chief selector Aamir Sohail turned his guns towards Mohammad Nawaz following the side’s defeat on a show. He recalled him not considering the cricketer for selection as he got dismissed despite deliveries remaining in a match.

Aamir Sohail said the left-handed spinner played the same way against arch-rivals India and five-time winners Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures.

He believes the situation could have been different if he scored 15 runs.

Aamir Sohail added the all-rounder is performing worse than a club-level cricketer.

