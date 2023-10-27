Watch: Babar Azam angry at Mohammad Nawaz after defeat to South Africa

Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking one-wicket loss to South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and a particular moment involving captain Babar Azam and spinner Mohammad Nawaz became the talk of the town after the match.

Pakistan captain introduced Mohammad Nawaz into the attack in the 48th over. South Africa, at that point, required five runs to with a wicket in hand.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took a single and gave the strike to Keshav Maharaj. The latter the side to their fifth win in the tournament with a boundary on the leg side.

Mohammad Nawaz was at the receiving end of Babar Azam’s outburst. A video of the latter having words with him went viral.

Babar azam angry on Mohammad Nawaz after His poor Ball to Maharaj 💔💔💔💔#PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/UhfymcOADG — Mohd Arshad (@MohdArs88148292) October 27, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that former cricketers and fans had lambasted the batter for introducing Mohammad Nawaz into the attack despite specialist Usama Mir having two overs remaining.

Pakistan have lost four in succession after opening the tournament with back-to-back wins. The side have four points and will need results to fall in their favour if they are to sneak into the semi-finals.

South Africa, on the other hand, topped the table with 10 points from five wins in six matches.

