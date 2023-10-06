Watch: Nawaz’s comical run-out against Netherlands gets criticism

Cricket fans on Friday were in splits after Pakistan batter Mohammad Nawaz got run out in a bizarre fashion in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

In the 47th over of the Pakistan innings, Shaheen Afridi went to hit a reverse sweep. He failed to hit the ball and it deflected off the arm and went towards the short fine region.

Mohammad Nawaz took off for the run and was halfway down when he was sent back by Shaheen Afridi. The fielder threw the ball at the bowler Colin Ackermann’s end but the bowler fumbled and failed to collect the ball.

Shaheen Afridi went off for the run as the ball rolled across the ground. Mohammad Nawaz was late in getting into his crease and got run out.

Pakistan, being sent to bat first by the Netherlands, were dismissed for 286 in the 49 overs on the bat on wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel’s half-centuries. They both scored 68 runs.

Mohammad Nawaz and Vice Captain Shadab Khan chipped in with handy knocks of 39 and 32 respectively.

Pacer Bas de Leede was the pick of the Netherlands bowlers with his figures of 4-62 in nine overs.

