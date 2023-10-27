Mohammad Rizwan’s gesture towards Marco Jansen after heated argument goes viral

Pakistan are taking on South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium on Friday and a moment involving wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Marko Jansen went viral.

Pakistan, electing to bat first, scored 270 with the side being aided by captain Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel’s half-centuries.

Saud Shakeel stood out from the rest with his run-a-ball 52. His knock included seven fours.

His 84-run partnership with Shadab Khan (43 off 36) was the saving grace as Pakistan were 5-141 in 39 overs.

Moreover, Babar Azam scored his third half-century of the tournament as he chipped in with his 50 off 65 balls with the help of four deliveries.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the standout bowler with his figures of 4-60. Marco Jansen returned with figures of 3-43 in nine overs.

There was plenty to discuss but the wicketkeeper batter, who scored 31 off 27 balls, continued to win hearts not because of his performance but for a heartwarming moment with Marco Jansen.

The right-handed batter left Marco Jansen’s delivery. The latter tried to get on the wicketkeeper’s nerves with some words but the former – instead of answering back – offered a hug to him.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan have to overcome South Africa to keep their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

