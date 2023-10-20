Noor Zafar’s interesting post goes viral

Actress and model Noor Zafar Khan’s latest picture went viral on social media during the ICC Cricket World Cup fixture between Pakistan and five-time winners Australia at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Noor Zafar Khan, sister of fellow celebrity Sarah Khan, shared a close up picture of herself on the visual-sharing platform Instagram. She penned a subliminal message regarding the cricketing tournament as the caption.

“Match dekhun ya tumhein dekhun (Should I watch the match or you)?” she asked.

Her post got over 64,000 likes including that of her brother-in-law Falak Shabir. Netizens praised her looks and images with heartfelt comments.

With 2.9 million Instagram followers, the prolific celebrity is one of the most followed showbiz stars on the platform. She updates fans and admirers about her personal and professional happenings via captivating visuals.

Noor Zafar Khan is one of the top newcomers in the showbiz industry. She began her journey as a model for fashion shoots and soon made her way to the dramas.