Watch: Babar Azam, Haris Rauf have fun during PAK v BAN

A hilarious incident involving Pakistan captain Babar Azam and teammate Haris Rauf became a talking point during the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s Eden Garden.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan registered its third win by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets on Tuesday at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens to keep alive their slim hopes of making the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

Chasing just 205 to win, the 1992 champions reached their target with 105 balls to spare and seven wickets intact. Fakhar Zaman made 81 and fellow opener Abdullah Shafique scored 68.

During the fixture, Babar Azam and Haris Rauf made news when the skipper playfully toyed with his teammate’s hair after he took Mushfiqur Rahim’s wicket.

India sports journalist Sushant Mehta shared the video of the bizarre yet funny moment.

The video won hearts and netizens came up with heartwarming comments.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan now have three victories from seven matches but still needs to defeat New Zealand and England and also hope other results fall in their favour if they are to make the last four.

it is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam hoped that his side could qualify for the semi-finals.

“Yes. We are trying to win our next two matches and let’s see where we stand,” said Babar Azam after a seven-wicket romp over Bangladesh gave them a third win in seven matches. “We will take a lot of confidence into those matches.”

Pakistan have six points and sit in fifth place in the 10-nation table.

Pakistan face New Zealand on Saturday at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium before finishing their group campaign against England at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on November 11.

