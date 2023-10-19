India’s Ravindra Jadeja talks about ‘medal celebration’ in World Cup 2023

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed the story of his “medal celebration” during his side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a short, wide delivery that lured Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim into playing the cut shot in the 43rd over. Ravindra Jadeja, being the excellent fielder, reacted promptly to dive to his right and grab the opportunity with both hands at the backward point.

Ravindra Jadeja’s celebration drew the cameras towards him. The all-rounder mimicked wearing a medal while smiling.

Ravindra Jadeja talked about his unique celebration during the innings break. He said it was a reference to his team’s tradition of giving away medals for exemplary performances during or after the game.

“That celebration was for our fielding coach. We have a medal after each game for the best fielder so I was saying to our coach that I am also here,” he said.

Hosts India continued its perfect run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video of the awards ceremony after the side’s win over five-time winners Australia at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium.

In the clip, India’s fielding coach awarded star batter Virat Kohli the medal for his brilliant catch to dismiss all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for a duck.