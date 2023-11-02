Sachin Tendulkar or Steve Smith? Fans confused by newly unveiled statue

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the statue of legend cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium ahead of the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Sri Lanka but it got trolled because of its resemblance to Australia batter Steve Smith.

The monument, which is placed next to the Sachin Tendulkar stand, showed the legendary cricketer playing an elegant shot.

However, several eagle-eyed fans highlighted that it resembled that Steve Smith. They chipped in to give their opinions the sculpture.

it is pertinent to mention that Mumbai-born Sachin Tendulkar is considered by many to be the greatest batter in cricket history. He represented his country in 664 matches across all fixtures (Test, ODI and T20I) and scored 34,357 runs in his career.

The right-handed batter is the only cricketer to have scored 100 centuries in his career. He was the first player to score a double century in the 50-over format.

Moreover, Sachin Tendulkar was part of the India sides that won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 on home turf and the 2007 ICC World T20 in South Africa.

