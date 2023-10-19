Memes galore as Sara Tendulkar watches India-Bangladesh clash in stadium

Social media came up with quirky reactions to the presence of Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture between hosts India and Bangladesh at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

India remained unbeaten in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as Rohit Sharma’s side registered a seven-wicket win.

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 256-8 on the back of openers Tanzid Hasan (51) and Litton Das (66)’ half-centuries. Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 46 and 38 runs respectively.

Prolific batter Virat Kohli, who made news by bowling for the first time in six years in the fixture, gave another demonstration of his ability to anchor successful run chase by scoring his 48th ODI century.

An 88-run opening stand between captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill set the tone for India’s chase and the familiar sight of Virat Kohli staying put to seal victory sent the capacity crowd into raptures.

The right-handed batter refused singles more than once before smashing a six to bring up his century and secure India’s fourth consecutive victory in the tournament.

The fixture was contested in packed supporters. Sara Tendulkar, who is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon, was among the spectators.

Sara Tendulkar in the stadium 👀#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/At8jt6FE5F — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 19, 2023

She was cheering for the team, but social media associated her presence in the stadium with Shubman Gill’s participation in the game. Netizens came up with hilarious posts about them.

Sara Tendulkar on every boundary of Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/zaxqrui3Fc — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 19, 2023

🚨 Sara Tendulkar spotted in Pune stadium. Big support for shubman gill is present for him.#INDvsBAN | Hardik pandya pic.twitter.com/KbvE41ejcZ — Haroon 🏏🌠 (@HaroonM33120350) October 19, 2023

Shubman Gill hits boundary

Sara Tendulkar : pic.twitter.com/owWtTc7hjV — ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) October 19, 2023

Shubman Gill hits a boundary Sara Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/lETjYH6H62 — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) October 19, 2023

Shubman Gill took a catch and cameraman show sara tendulkar 👀👀 #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/6dkKn3x634 — Jashan (@Jashan1705) October 19, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Shubman Gill is rumoured to be in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar. Earlier, a video of him waving to the crowd that was chanting “Sara, Sara” is going viral on social media.

However, they have not opened up on their relationship rumours.